Lunar New Year Travel Boosts Economy Amid Economic Concerns

Millions are traveling in China for the Lunar New Year, with expectations to boost the economic outlook. However, concerns persist about the economy, leading some individuals to work through the festive period. Overseas travel sees a surge, particularly to Southeast Asian destinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:06 IST
Amid bustling crowds and packed luggage, millions of Chinese nationals embarked on their annual journey back to their hometowns to rejoice with family for the Lunar New Year festival.

This year, the celebrations, which fall between January 28 and February 4, are expected to invigorate sectors like retail and entertainment. Authorities have extended the official holiday from seven to eight days to encourage spending.

Despite these efforts, economic apprehensions due to a prolonged property slump and job security fears have dampened enthusiasm. Nevertheless, an uptick in cinema ticket sales and overseas travel provides some hope, with popular destinations in Southeast Asia witnessing significant increases in tourist numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

