Race Against Time: Rescues Continue Amidst Southeast Asia's Earthquake Devastation

Emergency rescue operations continue in Bangkok and Myanmar after a devastating earthquake rocked Southeast Asia, causing at least 2,000 casualties. Rescuers are racing against time to locate survivors trapped under debris as efforts enter their third day.

Authorities employ scanning machines and sniffer dogs in Bangkok, where signs of life were detected in a collapsed skyscraper. In central Myanmar, rescue crews freed individuals from rubble amid the challenges posed by ongoing civil conflict.

The crisis underscores regional vulnerabilities, with calls for international aid mounting. Meanwhile, conflicting reports on death tolls reflect the complex political landscape, hampering media access and effective relief operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)