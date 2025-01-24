HaveUs AeroTech's Strategic Expansion: Targeting Kolkata for Aviation Growth

Gurgaon-based HaveUs AeroTech is making strides with its plan to open a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Kolkata, as part of its broader, pan-India growth strategy.

The company has committed over Rs 50 crore for the facility, having secured a 2-acre plot at Barrackpore. Initially, the facility will specialize in avionics and wheels before potentially expanding to include defense projects.

The move targets an underdeveloped market in eastern India, which lacks significant MRO services. HaveUs also aims to employ 100-150 aerospace engineers, tapping into the demand from neighboring countries like Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)