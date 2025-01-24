Euro Zone Business Experiences Modest Growth Amid Manufacturing Recovery

The euro zone economy entered the new year on a note of cautious optimism, with a survey indicating modest growth driven by a stable services sector and a softening downturn in manufacturing.

The preliminary composite euro zone Purchasing Managers' Index, from S&P Global, climbed to 50.2 in January, surpassing December’s 49.6 and just surpassing the crucial 50-point threshold that distinguishes growth from contraction. This came as a surprise, as a Reuters poll had anticipated a smaller increase to 49.7.

Despite the encouraging signs, demand growth remains lackluster. Businesses are not expecting a significant rebound, as reflected in staffing cuts. The composite employment index rose to 49.8, a tad below the breakeven mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)