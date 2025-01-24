Left Menu

Euro Zone Business Experiences Modest Growth Amid Manufacturing Recovery

The euro zone's economy started the year with slight growth as shown by a survey. The services sector remained stable in January, while the manufacturing downturn eased. The composite Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.2. Despite growth, demand is weak, and job cuts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:30 IST
Euro Zone Business Experiences Modest Growth Amid Manufacturing Recovery
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The euro zone economy entered the new year on a note of cautious optimism, with a survey indicating modest growth driven by a stable services sector and a softening downturn in manufacturing.

The preliminary composite euro zone Purchasing Managers' Index, from S&P Global, climbed to 50.2 in January, surpassing December’s 49.6 and just surpassing the crucial 50-point threshold that distinguishes growth from contraction. This came as a surprise, as a Reuters poll had anticipated a smaller increase to 49.7.

Despite the encouraging signs, demand growth remains lackluster. Businesses are not expecting a significant rebound, as reflected in staffing cuts. The composite employment index rose to 49.8, a tad below the breakeven mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025