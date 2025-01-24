Finavenue Growth Fund Shines with Stellar 132% Returns in 2024

The Finavenue Growth Fund, a prominent name in Category III Alternative Investment Fund segment, has emerged as a frontrunner under the management of A9 Finsight Pvt. Ltd. Driven by India's youngest fund manager, Abhishek Jaiswal, the fund reported an outstanding performance for 2024, offering a 132% return, far exceeding the CNX Small Cap Index's 23.94% gain.

Finavenue's annual performance starkly contrasts with peers such as the India Alpha Fund's 58.41% gain and Motilal Oswal Growth Anchors Fund's 40%. Other funds like Alchemy Capital Management's Leaders of Tomorrow posted 12.14% and High Growth Companies Fund hit 10.18%, illustrating Finavenue's dominance. The fund's absolute return since July 2023 stands at 229.43%, compared to the 64.57% by the CNX Small Cap Index.

Abhishek Jaiswal credits the fund's success to targeted strategies and disciplined management, emphasizing continued investor trust. With assets worth Rs360 Crores, its sector-agnostic, long-only approach allows diverse investments, focusing notably on small- and mid-caps. Jaiswal continues to push the boundaries, setting a high standard in fund management with a future-oriented vision and robust performance.

