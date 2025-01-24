Left Menu

Max Estates Makes Strategic Acquisition in Noida's Real Estate Boom

Max Estates Ltd has acquired 10.33 acres of land in Noida for Rs 711 crore to develop a mixed-use project with a revenue potential of Rs 3,000 crore. The acquisition, structured with a deferred payment plan, expands Max Estates' significant real estate portfolio across Delhi-NCR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Max Estates Ltd, a leading realty firm, has strategically acquired a 10.33-acre plot in Noida for Rs 711 crore. This venture is aimed at developing a mixed-use real estate project with a revenue potential exceeding Rs 3,000 crore.

The company announced in a regulatory filing that it acquired the parcel in Sector 105 along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The project bears a development capacity of 2.6 million sq ft, comprising 40% residential and 60% commercial spaces.

Max Estates' COO Rishi Raj emphasized the location's appeal and the firm's commitment to delivering quality. The acquisition magnifies their robust portfolio across Delhi-NCR, aligning with their growth strategy to scale residential and commercial assets annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

