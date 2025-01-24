European Shares Surge as Luxury Stocks and Tariff Optimism Boost Enthusiasm

European shares soared to a record peak on Friday, fueled by buoyant luxury stocks following Burberry's impressive sales figures. Investors were also buoyed by the prospect of a more tempered tariff approach from U.S. President Donald Trump. As of 0952 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 showed a 0.3% increase.

The personal and household goods sector climbed 1.6%, with Burberry leading the charge by surging 11.5%, spurred by a smaller-than-anticipated decline in quarterly store sales. Other luxury stocks mirrored this uptrend, with Hugo Boss up 2.4%, Moncler rising 5.1%, and Kering advancing 9.1%. The STOXX Luxury 10 index gained 2.5%.

Mining stocks saw a 2.6% rise alongside surging metal prices. The benchmark index rose 1.6% over the week, poised for a fifth consecutive weekly upwards trajectory as markets responded favorably to the vagueness in Trump's tariff-related statements regarding the EU and other partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)