UK Pushes for Tariff-Free Trade with Trump Administration

The British government, led by Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, is lobbying US President Donald Trump to avoid imposing tariffs on UK trade. Reynolds emphasizes that the US does not have a trade deficit with the UK in manufactured goods, rendering tariffs unnecessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:02 IST
President Trump's economic agenda prominently features tariffs to bolster the US economy, protect American jobs, and leverage international trade policies. While he has considered tariffs on countries like China, Canada, and Mexico, Trump hinted at preferring trade deals over tariffs.

This diplomatic maneuver by the UK comes as the nation seeks to enhance global trade relations post-Brexit. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Reynolds and Chancellor Rachel Reeves emphasized the UK's investment appeal, attempting to draw global businesses to the country's advantageous market landscape.

