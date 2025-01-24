UK Pushes for Tariff-Free Trade with Trump Administration

The British government is advocating for a tariff-free trade agreement with the United States, as it tries to dissuade US President Donald Trump from imposing tariffs on its commerce. Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds underlined the lack of a US trade deficit with the UK on manufactured goods, arguing against the necessity of tariffs.

President Trump's economic agenda prominently features tariffs to bolster the US economy, protect American jobs, and leverage international trade policies. While he has considered tariffs on countries like China, Canada, and Mexico, Trump hinted at preferring trade deals over tariffs.

This diplomatic maneuver by the UK comes as the nation seeks to enhance global trade relations post-Brexit. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Reynolds and Chancellor Rachel Reeves emphasized the UK's investment appeal, attempting to draw global businesses to the country's advantageous market landscape.

