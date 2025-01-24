Left Menu

Indian Postal Service Honors Philanthropist Mulchand Shah with Commemorative Stamp

At a ceremony highlighting over 150 years of service, the Indian Postal Department honored philanthropist Mulchand Shah with a special stamp. His legacy of community and infrastructure development endures in Rajasthan and Mumbai. The event, attended by key personalities, celebrated his lasting contributions to society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:36 IST
Governor of Maharashtra Releases Postage Stamp Honoring Late Mulchand Shah. Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Postal Department, in a significant event, unveiled a special postage stamp in honor of Late Mulchand Shah, commending his unparalleled contributions to society. Held during the inauguration of Maha Utsav - 2025, the ceremony marked the postal department's 150-year milestone of nation-wide service.

Conducted at Mumbai's World Trade Centre on January 22, the event featured prominent figures, including Maharashtra's Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, Chief Post Master General Amitabh Singh, and WTC Mumbai Chairman Vijay Kalantri. The Governor praised the postal department's unyielding tradition of trust and service, pivotal for national growth, rooted in strong humanitarian values.

Mulchand Shah, a revered philanthropist and community leader from Rajasthan, left a legacy through his initiatives in education, healthcare, and infrastructure in the Pali District. His son, Maniklal Shah, expressed immense pride at the honor, reflecting on Shah's enduring impact in both Rajasthan and Mumbai's Rajasthani business community.

