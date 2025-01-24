Left Menu

The Complex Impact of a Weaker Rupee on Indian Exports

A weaker rupee is often considered beneficial for Indian exports by enhancing global competitiveness. However, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) notes that the situation is multifaceted, as currency depreciation affects input costs, exchange rate stability, and external debt burdens, which counteract the benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:15 IST
The Complex Impact of a Weaker Rupee on Indian Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The allure of a weaker rupee as a catalyst for Indian export competitiveness may be misleading, suggests the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO). On Friday, FIEO President Ashwani Kumar highlighted the intricate dynamics of the rupee's recent depreciation against the US Dollar, emphasizing the need for a nuanced approach.

A mere weakening of the rupee isn't a solution to bolstering exports, Kumar argued. He underscored that a strategy addressing root depreciation causes is crucial as competitors' currencies might devalue even more. Such scenarios diminish any gained price advantages for Indian goods in global markets.

With the rupee's drop to 86.22 against the dollar, repercussions include increased raw material costs and price volatility for exporters, amplifying inflation and external debt while compressing consumer purchasing power. The dip is further aggravated as imports surge, even as export figures wane.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025