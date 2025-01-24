Assam's Strategic Leap: Ties with Japan for Economic Growth

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged Japanese universities to establish partnerships with state universities in Assam. Proposing joint degree programs and student exchanges, Sarma aims to boost educational collaboration and skilling initiatives.

During his visit to Japan, he engaged with ministers and top executives, promoting the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit' for attracting investment. Meetings included discussions with Japan's Parliamentary Vice-Minister Akiko Ikuina about job prospects for Assam's workforce in Japan.

Sarma explored business opportunities with Toyota Motor Corp, Tokyo Electron, and Mizuho Securities India, focusing on establishing an electronic city and strengthening credit linkages. He also advocated for an exclusive industrial park for Japanese companies with senior officials from JICA and JETRO.

(With inputs from agencies.)