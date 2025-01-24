Left Menu

Assam's Strategic Leap: Ties with Japan for Economic Growth

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma concluded his visit to Japan, advocating for educational and economic collaboration. He explored joint degree programs with Japanese universities and held discussions on investment plans, emphasizing skilled workforce opportunities and partnership in Assam's industrial growth, including a semiconductor ecosystem and industrial park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:39 IST
Assam's Strategic Leap: Ties with Japan for Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged Japanese universities to establish partnerships with state universities in Assam. Proposing joint degree programs and student exchanges, Sarma aims to boost educational collaboration and skilling initiatives.

During his visit to Japan, he engaged with ministers and top executives, promoting the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit' for attracting investment. Meetings included discussions with Japan's Parliamentary Vice-Minister Akiko Ikuina about job prospects for Assam's workforce in Japan.

Sarma explored business opportunities with Toyota Motor Corp, Tokyo Electron, and Mizuho Securities India, focusing on establishing an electronic city and strengthening credit linkages. He also advocated for an exclusive industrial park for Japanese companies with senior officials from JICA and JETRO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025