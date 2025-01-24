Left Menu

MoUs or PR? Thackeray Criticizes Maharashtra's Davos Trip

Aaditya Thackeray slammed the Maharashtra government for signing 61 MoUs at Davos, arguing only 11 were with foreign companies. He criticized the Rs 20-25 crore trip and questioned the need for the trip when 'Magnetic Maharashtra' was not held. State Minister Uday Samant refuted these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:04 IST
MoUs or PR? Thackeray Criticizes Maharashtra's Davos Trip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has criticized the Maharashtra government's decision to sign 61 MoUs at the World Economic Forum in Davos, stating that only 11 were with foreign companies while the rest were with Indian firms. Thackeray described the Rs 20-25 crore trip as wasteful after India was under-represented.

He suggested that such agreements could have been finalized at the 'Magnetic Maharashtra' event, which has not taken place for two years, instead of spending heavily on the Davos trip. Furthermore, Thackeray questioned the absence of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde from the official delegation.

Responding to Thackeray's allegations, State Minister Uday Samant released photos to refute claims of absence and expressed willingness to disclose details of MoUs. Samant contended Thackeray's press briefing was an attempt to attack Shinde.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025