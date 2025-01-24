MoUs or PR? Thackeray Criticizes Maharashtra's Davos Trip
Aaditya Thackeray slammed the Maharashtra government for signing 61 MoUs at Davos, arguing only 11 were with foreign companies. He criticized the Rs 20-25 crore trip and questioned the need for the trip when 'Magnetic Maharashtra' was not held. State Minister Uday Samant refuted these claims.
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has criticized the Maharashtra government's decision to sign 61 MoUs at the World Economic Forum in Davos, stating that only 11 were with foreign companies while the rest were with Indian firms. Thackeray described the Rs 20-25 crore trip as wasteful after India was under-represented.
He suggested that such agreements could have been finalized at the 'Magnetic Maharashtra' event, which has not taken place for two years, instead of spending heavily on the Davos trip. Furthermore, Thackeray questioned the absence of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde from the official delegation.
Responding to Thackeray's allegations, State Minister Uday Samant released photos to refute claims of absence and expressed willingness to disclose details of MoUs. Samant contended Thackeray's press briefing was an attempt to attack Shinde.
