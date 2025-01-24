Fadnavis to Inaugurate Key Mumbai Bridge on Republic Day

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will mark a significant milestone for Mumbai's infrastructure as he inaugurates the northbound bridge connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road with the Worli-Bandra Sea Link on Republic Day.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that the bridge would be accessible to the public starting January 27, offering better connectivity for areas such as Worli, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, and Lotus Junction.

The northbound bridge features an impressive Bo Arch String Girder and forms part of the larger Mumbai Coastal Road Project, primarily intended to streamline traffic flow from Nariman Point to Dahisar. Approximately 94% of the project's first phase has been completed, greatly enhancing transportation for Mumbai's northern suburbs.

(With inputs from agencies.)