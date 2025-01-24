Fadnavis to Inaugurate Key Mumbai Bridge on Republic Day
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the northbound bridge connecting Mumbai Coastal Road with the Worli-Bandra Sea Link. The bridge opens to the public from January 27, enhancing connectivity for various Mumbai locales. The first phase of the ambitious project is nearly complete, improving access across the city.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will mark a significant milestone for Mumbai's infrastructure as he inaugurates the northbound bridge connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road with the Worli-Bandra Sea Link on Republic Day.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that the bridge would be accessible to the public starting January 27, offering better connectivity for areas such as Worli, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, and Lotus Junction.
The northbound bridge features an impressive Bo Arch String Girder and forms part of the larger Mumbai Coastal Road Project, primarily intended to streamline traffic flow from Nariman Point to Dahisar. Approximately 94% of the project's first phase has been completed, greatly enhancing transportation for Mumbai's northern suburbs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Freebies or Infrastructure: Arvind Panagariya's Take on State Priorities
Gadkari's Aerial Review of Indore-Hyderabad Corridor: Speeds Up Infrastructure Development
Adani Group's Strategic Exit from Adani Wilmar: Focus on Core Infrastructure
Naveen Patnaik Supports Family of Slain BMC Worker
Wildlife Panel Approves Strategic Infrastructure in Ladakh