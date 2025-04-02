Left Menu

PHINIA and LTIMindtree Transform IT Infrastructure with AI Partnership

PHINIA Inc. partners with LTIMindtree to enhance its IT infrastructure using AI and automation. This strategic collaboration aims to improve business efficiency and operational risk management, supporting PHINIA's global growth while delivering better value to customers. The partnership emphasizes modernization and technological innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:43 IST
PHINIA and LTIMindtree Transform IT Infrastructure with AI Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

PHINIA Inc. has joined forces with LTIMindtree in a strategic partnership aimed at transforming its IT infrastructure. With a focus on AI and automation, the collaboration strives to enhance application maintenance and development services, reducing system complexity while boosting business efficiency.

Matt Logar, PHINIA's VP and CIO, emphasized the partnership as key to advancing towards a modern and simplified technology environment. This initiative supports PHINIA's global expansion and aims to optimize their manufacturing operations and service delivery.

Rajesh Sundaram, LTIMindtree's EVP, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting its commitment to streamlining PHINIA's IT modernization efforts. The partnership draws upon LTIMindtree's expertise to deliver significant benefits to end customers across various segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025