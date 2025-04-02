PHINIA and LTIMindtree Transform IT Infrastructure with AI Partnership

PHINIA Inc. has joined forces with LTIMindtree in a strategic partnership aimed at transforming its IT infrastructure. With a focus on AI and automation, the collaboration strives to enhance application maintenance and development services, reducing system complexity while boosting business efficiency.

Matt Logar, PHINIA's VP and CIO, emphasized the partnership as key to advancing towards a modern and simplified technology environment. This initiative supports PHINIA's global expansion and aims to optimize their manufacturing operations and service delivery.

Rajesh Sundaram, LTIMindtree's EVP, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting its commitment to streamlining PHINIA's IT modernization efforts. The partnership draws upon LTIMindtree's expertise to deliver significant benefits to end customers across various segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)