Lost in Translation: French Cyclists' Unexpected Adventure in India

In an unexpected adventure, two French cyclists set off on a journey from Delhi to Kathmandu but found themselves lost near Churaili Dam in Uttar Pradesh, according to local police. The tourists, Brian Jacques Gilbert and Sebastian Francois Gabriel, were relying on Google Maps for navigation.

The app directed them off course to a deserted area in Baheri. Locals spotted them cycling at night and, unable to communicate due to language barriers, escorted them to the Churaili police outpost to ensure their safety.

Senior law enforcement officials, including Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya, later intervened to assist the tourists. They were given lodging for the night and the necessary route instructions to safely resume their journey to Kathmandu.

