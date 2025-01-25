Mexico Denies U.S. Military Deportation Flight Request Amid Tense Relations

Mexico has denied a request from President Trump's administration to permit U.S. military aircraft deporting migrants to land in the country. The decision was confirmed by both U.S. and Mexican officials, highlighting a complex diplomatic situation as U.S. military planes conducted similar operations to Guatemala.

The situation comes as President Trump declares a national emergency along the U.S.-Mexico border, deploying additional troops and intensifying immigration policies. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has urged caution, opposing mass deportations and emphasizing the significance of Mexican immigrants to the U.S. economy.

This rejection marks a notable moment in U.S.-Mexico relations, as the Pentagon plans to use military flights for deportations for the first time. While Guatemala accommodated additional deportation flights, Mexico's refusal signals diplomatic tensions that may affect future bilateral engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)