Mexico Rejects U.S. Military Flights for Migrant Deportation

Mexico has refused a request from President Trump's administration to permit U.S. military aircraft deporting migrants to land in the country. Despite a strong U.S.-Mexico relationship, Mexico denied permission for a flight carrying 80 migrants as part of Trump's national emergency plan, which has heightened tensions at the border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 09:18 IST
US President Donald Trump (Photo: X/ @realDonaldTrump) Image Credit: ANI

In a significant diplomatic move, Mexico has declined a request from President Donald Trump's administration to allow U.S. military deportation flights to land within its borders. According to officials from both nations, the decision marks a new challenge in the intricate relationship between the two neighboring countries.

The planned U.S. military flight aimed to transport about 80 migrants to Mexico, following similar operations to Guatemala. However, Mexico's choice to deny landing rights reflects ongoing complexities surrounding Trump's immigration policies, which have included the controversial reintroduction of the 'Remain in Mexico' program.

The denial comes amidst a backdrop of strained U.S.-Mexico relations as Trump's recent policies, including designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, have sparked diplomatic friction. While Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasizes cooperation, she remains firm against mass deportations, advocating for the critical role Mexican immigrants play in the U.S. economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

