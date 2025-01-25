Aptronix Empowers Students with Exclusive Apple Deals for Republic Day

Aptronix, a renowned Apple Premium Reseller in India, has unveiled its Aptronix Student Deals (ASD) program, aiming to make advanced Apple technology more accessible for students nationwide. Launched in conjunction with Republic Day, this initiative empowers young learners with the tools needed to thrive in a digital-first environment.

In its effort to bridge the gap between aspirations and achievements, the ASD program provides students exclusive access to special pricing, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses. These benefits ensure that premium Apple products remain affordable, serving educational, creative, and personal development needs.

Meghna Singh, CEO of Aptronix, expressed commitment to investing in future generations by making innovation both affordable and accessible. The Republic Day launch includes discounts such as iPhone 13 starting at Rs. 40,800, iPhone 14 at Rs. 48,400, and free AirPods 4 with MacBook Pro M3 chip, reinforcing the company's dedication to student success.

(With inputs from agencies.)