Utkarsh Odisha: A Conclave of Opportunity and Innovation
The 'Utkarsh Odisha - Make In Odisha Conclave 2025' is set to attract over 7,500 delegates, marking it as a significant event for the state's economy. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the event, the conclave will involve over 100 MoUs and showcase 150 exhibitors, fostering employment and innovation.
Odisha is poised to host a large-scale business conclave in Bhubaneswar, with more than 7,500 delegates, including international participants, scheduled for January 28-29. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced full preparations for the 'Utkarsh Odisha - Make In Odisha Conclave 2025'.
The summit, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration, promises to lay the groundwork for a robust economy in the region. Majhi highlighted the historic nature of the event, which aims to present substantial opportunities for both farmers and laborers by signing over 100 MoUs capable of generating employment for 3.5 lakh individuals.
In addition to business interactions, cultural elements, including performances by Odissi dancer Padma Shri Aruna Mohanty and drone shows, will enrich the event. A 'Make in Odisha Expo' with 150 exhibitors and public access on January 30 aims to enhance the state's profile in international industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
