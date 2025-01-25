Left Menu

Goyal Salt Expands Digital Campaign with Karisma Kapoor to Strengthen Brand Presence

Goyal Salt Limited is enhancing its brand presence from Tier 1 to 6 cities in India, with actress Karisma Kapoor as the campaign ambassador. The company focuses on digital media and plans to allocate significant marketing resources. It aims to connect with audiences seeking taste and health benefits.

Updated: 25-01-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 14:14 IST
  • India

Goyal Salt Limited, a renowned FMCG player specializing in salt, is aggressively enhancing its brand presence across Tier 1 to 6 cities in India. The brand is leaning heavily on digital media to cement its position, with Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor spearheading the campaign as its face.

The company's primary consumer base is in North India, spreading over states like Bihar, Delhi, and Rajasthan, and expands to regions in the country's west and east. Use of digital platforms hopes to bolster brand awareness and loyalty through strategic campaigns, supported by significant marketing investment.

Pramesh Goyal, Managing Director, asserted that the company aspires to strengthen its consumer trust, emphasizing the health benefits of their products. The campaign, 'Ek Chutki Swad aur Sehat Ki,' resonates with aspirations of New India, aiming to deliver unparalleled quality products to a broader audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

