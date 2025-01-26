Boosting India's Infrastructure: NPG's Strategic Evaluations

The Network Planning Group (NPG) held its 86th meeting to scrutinize four infrastructure proposals, comprising two railway and two highway projects, for adherence to PM GatiShakti's principles. The meeting, guided by Joint Secretary E Srinivas of DPIIT, took place on January 24, 2025, focusing on advancements in India's road and rail sectors.

Emphasizing integrated multimodal infrastructure development, last-mile connectivity, and synchronized execution, NPG's evaluations underscore the significance of these projects. They promise to enhance logistical efficiency, cut travel time, and contribute to socio-economic upliftment in the serviced regions, as highlighted by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The railway project between Vadodara and Ratlam envisions adding a third and fourth line over 258.94 km to relieve congestion on a key corridor and improve industrial connectivity. Meanwhile, the Tikamgarh-Shahgarh road upgrade and a new highway from Sultanpur to Ayodhya aim to boost agricultural transport, tourism, and regional access.

