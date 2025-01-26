Odisha's Industrial Transformation: A New Era of Infrastructure Growth
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a transformative phase of industrial and infrastructure development for the state. The collaboration between Central and state governments promises a golden age with investments in various sectors, aiming for prosperity and increased employment opportunities.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has declared a new era for the state's industrial and infrastructure development, highlighting it as an impending gold rush. Majhi emphasized the dynamic potential of a 'double engine' government, projecting a future of doubled progress for Odisha.
In a speech commemorating the 76th Republic Day in Cuttack, Majhi celebrated the state's recent alliance with Singapore through eight MoUs, reflecting a significant shift in Odisha's industrial landscape. He underscored the government's commitment to leveraging local mineral resources, forecasting numerous benefits, especially for the youth.
The chief minister also unveiled approved infrastructure projects worth billions, including new railway lines and roadways, while promoting upcoming investment opportunities in emerging sectors through the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave-2025. Majhi assured holistic development by prioritizing farmers, women's welfare, and health services, aligning with national goals for 2047.
