The Rising Tide of Indo-US Trade Dynamics

The country's exports saw a significant rise, increasing by 5.57% to reach USD 59.93 billion from April to December this fiscal year. This growth was primarily driven by robust demand for domestic goods in the American market, as per government data.

In December alone, exports surged by 8.49% to USD 7 billion. Meanwhile, imports during the initial nine months of 2024-25 witnessed a modest growth of 1.91%, totaling USD 33.4 billion, while in December, imports rose by 9.88% to USD 3.77 billion.

Trade experts anticipate that the total trade volume between India and the US will exhibit continuous growth in the upcoming months. The bilateral trade within the same period stood at USD 93.4 billion, showing potential growth despite the looming threat of a trade war between the US and China. Experts speculate that this situation could bolster Indian exports significantly.

