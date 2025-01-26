Left Menu

India's Forex Reserves Hit 11-Month Low Amid Rupee Depreciation

India's foreign exchange reserves have been on a declining trend for four months, hitting an 11-month low, primarily due to RBI's intervention to avert significant Rupee depreciation. Despite recent declines, the reserves remain sufficient to cover a year of imports.

A basket of currencies (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
India's foreign exchange reserves have continued their downward trajectory, slipping for the past four months and marking an 11-month low. Reserve Bank of India's latest figures reveal a drop by USD 1.88 billion to USD 623.983 billion in the week ending January 17.

Since peaking at USD 704.89 billion in September, the reserves have plummeted over 10%, driven by RBI interventions to stabilize the Rupee, currently flirting near its lowest against the US dollar. Foreign currency assets form the bulk of these reserves, now valued at USD 533.133 billion, while gold reserves have surged by USD 1.06 billion to USD 68.947 billion.

Despite the recent downturn, India's reserves can still cover an estimated year of imports. A net increase of USD 58 billion marked 2023, overshadowing a USD 71 billion dip in 2022. In 2024, reserves have climbed by just over USD 20 billion. The downward spiral in reserves reflects RBI's active role in ensuring market stability without rigid targets.

