Colombia Blocks U.S. Deportation Flights: A Bold Stand by President Petro

Colombian President Gustavo Petro declared a ban on U.S. planes carrying migrants for deportation from landing in Colombia. His decision was announced via a social media post. U.S. officials from the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement have yet to comment on the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:15 IST
Gustavo Petro

In a significant geopolitical move, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has announced that the country will not permit planes from the United States, burdened with deported migrants, to land on its soil. The announcement was made through a post on X in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The decision has raised questions and awaits a response from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. So far, no comments have been made by these agencies regarding President Petro's bold stance.

This move by Colombia reflects broader concerns about immigration policies and the handling of deported migrants, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by nations in managing international diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

