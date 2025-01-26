Left Menu

Transforming Roads: Ministry Doubles Rebate for Scrapping Pollutive Vehicles

The transport ministry has proposed a significant increase in tax rebates for new vehicle purchases after scrapping older, high-polluting models. This initiative aims to phase out vehicles that do not meet BS-II emission standards, supporting the country's vehicle modernization efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:31 IST
Transforming Roads: Ministry Doubles Rebate for Scrapping Pollutive Vehicles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The transport ministry is advancing its efforts to reduce vehicular pollution by proposing a substantial increase in tax rebates. The proposal suggests doubling the current tax rebate to 50% for purchasing new vehicles after scrapping those not compliant with BS-II and earlier emission standards.

Currently, new personal vehicle purchases after scrapping old ones receive a 25% discount on Motor Vehicle tax, whereas commercial vehicles get a 15% rebate. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has outlined in a draft notification that this higher discount will apply to both personal and commercial vehicles meeting the older BS-I emissions criteria or predating the BS norms.

To aid this transition, the Voluntary Vehicle Modernization Program is in motion. It's designed to phase out outdated vehicles through Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities and Automated Testing Stations, with over 60 such facilities and 75 testing stations already active across multiple states and territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025