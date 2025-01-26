Colombia and Mexico Reject U.S. Deportation Flights Amid Trump Crackdown

On Sunday, Colombia became the latest Latin American country to refuse U.S. military aircraft carrying migrants scheduled for deportation under President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration, as confirmed by a U.S. official. This marks at least the second instance of a Latin American nation standing against U.S. military deportation flights.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro publicly condemned these deportation flights, suggesting they criminalize migrants unjustly. Utilizing social media platform X, Petro declared that Colombia is ready to welcome migrants on civilian planes, emphasizing that they should be accorded respect and dignity. Colombia's decision follows Mexico's similar refusal of a U.S. request the previous week.

Similarly, Brazil criticized the treatment of its nationals on deportation flights, condemning the use of handcuffs and other forms of mistreatment. After a commercial flight incident, Brazilian President Lula da Silva assigned an Air Force flight to transport affected passengers identified by federal police. These regional reactions underscore growing opposition to U.S. deportation methods across Latin America.

(With inputs from agencies.)