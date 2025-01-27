Trump's Bold Retaliatory Measures Against Colombia Test U.S.-LatAm Relations

In a significant development in U.S.-Colombian relations, President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping retaliatory actions against Colombia on Sunday. The South American nation had refused to accept two U.S. military aircraft carrying deported migrants, part of Trump's aggressive crackdown on immigration.

The measures include imposing a 25% tariff on Colombian imports, hiking to 50% within a week, along with a travel ban and visa revocations for Colombian officials. Trump emphasized that these are just initial steps, with further actions to be considered as necessary.

This situation marks a pronounced shift towards a more muscular U.S. foreign policy under Trump's administration, highlighting a willingness to leverage economic and diplomatic pressure to achieve America's national security objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)