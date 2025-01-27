Jeju Air Tragedy: Bird Strikes and Runway Hazards

An initial report on last month's tragic Jeju Air crash in South Korea has confirmed that bird strikes were involved in the incident that claimed the lives of nearly all passengers on board. However, officials are still working to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The report, released Monday, provided key details, stating that feathers and blood stains identified as belonging to Baikal Teals, a type of migratory duck, were found in both engines. Significantly, the aircraft's black box recording ceased approximately four minutes before the crash.

In response, South Korean authorities have planned to remove a concrete structure at Muan International Airport's runway's end. This structure, part of the localizer system, has been criticized by experts for potentially worsening the crash. The Boeing 737-800 lost control due to failed landing gear, crashed into the concrete, and caught fire after landing attempts following a warned bird strike incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)