Collision Chaos: Two Cars Crash on Route to Maha Kumbh
Six pilgrims heading to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj were injured in a collision between two cars on National Highway-2. The accident occurred near Gurukul when a car from Kanpur collided with another during an overtaking attempt. The injured have been hospitalized, with one in critical condition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Six pilgrims traveling to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj suffered injuries when two cars collided on National Highway-2, authorities reported on Monday.
Circle Officer of Sirathu, Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma, stated that the crash happened near Gurukul as a vehicle from Kanpur attempted to overtake another, leading to the accident.
The victims, identified as Champa, Meenakshi, Aparna, and Arun Hazarika from Kanpur's Jajmau, along with Naveen Yadav and Nishant from Gurugram, have been hospitalized. Champa Hazarika, in critical condition, has been moved to the district hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
