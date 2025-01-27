Emiza Secures ₹100 Crore to Revolutionize Logistics
Logistics startup Emiza has secured ₹100 crore in funding led by Evolvence India and Mirabilis Investment Trust, reaching a valuation of ₹400 crore. The funds will enhance warehouse technology, automate operations, and expand facilities for comprehensive logistics solutions catering to both online and offline platforms.
Mumbai's logistics startup Emiza has announced a significant infusion of ₹100 crore in funding, orchestrated by Evolvence India alongside Mirabilis Investment Trust.
This capital boost elevates Emiza's market valuation to ₹400 crore, according to a recent company statement. The funding is earmarked for technological enhancements in warehouse management, increased automation, and expansion of operational facilities.
Emiza aims to refine its end-to-end logistics offerings by bolstering its management team and tailoring services for consumer and retail brands, facilitating seamless operations across both digital and physical platforms.
