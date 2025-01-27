Emiza Secures ₹100 Crore to Revolutionize Logistics

Mumbai's logistics startup Emiza has announced a significant infusion of ₹100 crore in funding, orchestrated by Evolvence India alongside Mirabilis Investment Trust.

This capital boost elevates Emiza's market valuation to ₹400 crore, according to a recent company statement. The funding is earmarked for technological enhancements in warehouse management, increased automation, and expansion of operational facilities.

Emiza aims to refine its end-to-end logistics offerings by bolstering its management team and tailoring services for consumer and retail brands, facilitating seamless operations across both digital and physical platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)