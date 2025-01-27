Left Menu

Jindal Stainless Advocates for Import Duty Reforms Ahead of Union Budget

Jindal Stainless has proposed eliminating import duties on key raw materials like molybdenum ore ahead of the Union Budget presentation. The company emphasizes the need for zero duties on essential imports and suggests increasing customs duties on stainless steel products to protect the domestic industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:52 IST
Jindal Stainless Advocates for Import Duty Reforms Ahead of Union Budget
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the Union Budget, Jindal Stainless has made a plea to reduce import duties on critical raw materials, notably molybdenum ore, down to zero. The company also recommends maintaining the existing zero duties on vital imports like pure nickel, ferro-nickel, and stainless steel scrap.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget on February 1, which could have significant implications for the stainless steel industry, a crucial part of India's manufacturing sector.

The company calls for government support to boost stainless steel demand by focusing on infrastructure development and securing key raw materials, in line with its vision for a robust domestic industry amidst concerns over low-priced imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025