IIT Madras Hosts Asia's Inaugural Hyperloop Showdown

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, is preparing to host Asia's first international Hyperloop competition from February 21 to 25, as announced on Monday. Hyperloop technology involves a high-speed train traveling through a near-vacuum tube, drastically reducing air resistance to achieve speeds over 1000 kilometers per hour.

A spearheading initiative by Elon Musk, Hyperloop is celebrated as the fifth mode of transportation. The competition aims to gather key stakeholders from the US, Europe, Turkey, and beyond to drive the adoption of sustainable transit systems. Professor Satya Chakravarthy of IIT Madras emphasized the global platform's role in fostering the future generation of engineers.

Supported by the Ministry of Railways, ArcelorMittal, L&T, and HindalCo, the event will utilize IIT Madras' advanced Hyperloop test facility. Pranav Singhal, Student Head of Hyperloop at IIT Madras, stated that the 450-meter test track at Thaiyur represents not only a milestone for IIT Madras but also inspires future generations of engineers worldwide.

