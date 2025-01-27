Banga Urges Caution Amid Trump's Policies

World Bank President Ajay Banga has urged global policymakers not to rush into reactions to the plans and executive orders being issued by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. Speaking in an interview with Reuters, Banga highlighted the importance of measured responses and logical arguments against potential policies.

The start of Trump's administration has seen a series of policy initiatives, including tariffs on major trade partners like Canada, Mexico, and China, and a review of foreign assistance programs. Banga, who has previously dealt with Trump, advised waiting to see which policies come to fruition. He characterized Trump as a pragmatic man who understands the importance of numbers, leverage, and advantages.

In trade news, the U.S. and Colombia recently averted a potential trade conflict, putting on hold proposed U.S. measures that included imposing tariffs on Colombian imports. Meanwhile, the World Bank, based in Washington, could be affected by U.S. travel restrictions. Banga confirmed that although Trump's orders might impact federal employees, the World Bank's return-to-office policy remains unchanged.

(With inputs from agencies.)