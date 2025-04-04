Left Menu

Market Meltdown: Trade Tariffs Trigger Stock Slump

U.S. stocks plunged due to President Trump's tariffs on key trade partners, sparking fears of a trade war and recession. Investors retreated to bonds. Major indices and tech stocks fell sharply, with expectations rising for Federal Reserve rate cuts to stabilize the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 00:54 IST
Market Meltdown: Trade Tariffs Trigger Stock Slump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks experienced significant closing declines on Thursday, with tech giants and small companies alike suffering amid fears of an impending trade war and recession. The declines followed President Donald Trump's announcement of sweeping tariffs on major trade partners, causing investors to flee risky assets in favor of government bonds.

China and the European Union, among others, have vowed retaliation, creating a volatile market environment. The CBOE Volatility Index hit a three-week high as traders anticipated the potential economic fallout. Major indices, including the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones, reported significant losses, driven by the sharp drop in technology stocks.

As traders adjusted to the new economic landscape, there was a marked increase in expectations for the Federal Reserve to implement rate cuts. Eyes now turn to upcoming payroll data and words from Fed Chair Jerome Powell for insights into the economic future. Meanwhile, consumer staples saw modest gains, marking one of the few areas of growth amidst the turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025