Prayagraj's Skyward Expansion: Aerial Gateway to the Maha Kumbh Melds Tradition with Modernity

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has reported that a total of 132 flights, both direct and indirect, are currently operational from 17 cities to Prayagraj. In its announcement, the Ministry highlighted the transformation of Prayagraj Airport into a modern gateway, ready to welcome devotees for the grand Mahakumbh Mahotsav. Extensive expansion efforts are in place to accommodate the anticipated influx of pilgrims arriving from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

On December 8, 2024, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu assessed the progress of terminal expansion, construction, and passenger facilities, issuing directives to ensure timely completion. Regular checks and meetings with state authorities, the DGCA, BCAS, and AAI facilitated these projects' timely execution. Further progress was evaluated when Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol revisited Prayagraj airport on January 9, 2025. In aiding the sacred pilgrimage, 81 additional flights were introduced in January 2025.

Boasting approximately 80,000 monthly seats, Prayagraj is accessible from 17 cities, expanding its direct links from the previous eight cities as of December 2024. With direct and connecting flights reaching 26 destinations, including Srinagar and Visakhapatnam, Prayagraj has positioned itself as a prime hub for devotees. To tackle potential fare hikes during peak festival days, the DGCA has advised airlines to maintain sufficient capacity, particularly leading up to crucial dates like the Shahi Snan on January 29 and other important Snans in February 2025.

Akasa Air plans to operate flights on January 28 and 29, linking Ahmedabad to Prayagraj, with further frequencies from Bangalore throughout February, accumulating around 4,000 seats. Meanwhile, SpiceJet will commence services connecting Delhi, Chennai, Guwahati, and other major cities to Prayagraj, offering an additional 43,000 seats in February 2025. These new routes underpin efforts to enhance regional connectivity and manage increased traveler volumes during the Maha Kumbh.

During the Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj airport expanded significantly, operating 226 flights and servicing over 30,000 passengers in just one week. For the first time, night flights were introduced, ensuring round-the-clock connectivity. The airport's physical capacity saw vast enhancements, including the expansion of the terminal area to 25,500 square meters, reconfiguring old terminals, and establishing new ones. Parking, check-in counters, and other passenger amenities have been considerably upgraded, alongside increased security infrastructure to handle growing demand.

Facilities for passengers, such as lounges, boarding bridges, and affordable food options, were increased. New services like meet-and-greet assistance for differently-abled travelers, prepaid taxi services, and a collaborative city bus service have improved passenger convenience. Medical services were strengthened with ambulance and air ambulance availability to ensure pilgrim safety. A warm welcome with floral greetings awaits devotees arriving at the newly modernized airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)