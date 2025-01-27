Madhya Pradesh CM's Mission Japan: A Drive for Investment and Cultural Ties

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, is embarking on a strategic mission to Japan from January 28 to 31, 2025. This high-stakes journey through Tokyo, Osaka, and Kobe aims to unveil the state's investment potential to preeminent Japanese corporations.

Yadav, taking to social media platform X, detailed his itinerary of one-on-one discussions with industrial magnates. He aspires to extend a personal invitation to these industry leaders for the upcoming Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 set in Bhopal.

The visit, rich in potential economic returns, also emphasizes strengthening bilateral cultural partnerships. Significant interactions with Japan's business federations and corporates are anticipated to boost Madhya Pradesh's industrial prospects, aligning with the 'Year of Industry and Employment' vision for 2025.

