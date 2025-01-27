Tamil Nadu Urges Swift Release of MGNREGS Funds
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to request the immediate release of Rs 1,635 crore in wage arrears for MGNREGS workers. The funds have been pending since November 2024, impacting over 1.09 crore workers in the state.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu has urged the Union Finance Ministry to expedite the release of Rs 1,635 crore in unpaid wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The plea was made during a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi.
The outstanding wages, accruing since November 27, 2024, have left over 1.09 crore workers in Tamil Nadu waiting for payment. Thennarasu was supported in his appeal by DMK leader Kanimozhi and Additional Chief Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizing the state's pioneer status in implementing MGNREGS effectively. The scheme in Tamil Nadu predominately supports women, Adi Dravidar, and differently-abled workers, exceeding national averages in participation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals
Unrest in Chhattisgarh: Teachers' Protest Highlights BJP's Unemployment Crisis
Industry Leaders Set High Hopes on Nirmala Sitharaman's Eighth Budget
Unemployment Benefits Rise Amid Robust Job Market
Uttar Pradesh Leads in Rural Employment Under MGNREGA