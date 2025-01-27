Tamil Nadu Urges Swift Release of MGNREGS Funds

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu has urged the Union Finance Ministry to expedite the release of Rs 1,635 crore in unpaid wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The plea was made during a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi.

The outstanding wages, accruing since November 27, 2024, have left over 1.09 crore workers in Tamil Nadu waiting for payment. Thennarasu was supported in his appeal by DMK leader Kanimozhi and Additional Chief Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizing the state's pioneer status in implementing MGNREGS effectively. The scheme in Tamil Nadu predominately supports women, Adi Dravidar, and differently-abled workers, exceeding national averages in participation.

