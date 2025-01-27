Aviation Ministry Takes Flight to Tame Rising Airfares During Maha Kumbh

The civil aviation ministry has announced measures to address escalating airfares and rising traffic to Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh. As the festival continues until February 26, DGCA officials recently convened with airline representatives, urging them to expand flight offerings and rationalize fare structures.

Flight operations to Prayagraj have notably expanded, with the city now directly connected to 17 cities and indirectly reaching a total of 26, including Srinagar and Visakhapatnam. Current operations see 132 flights providing approximately 80,000 seats each month. The increased connectivity aims to accommodate the influx of pilgrims attending the religious event.

Airlines like Akasa Air and SpiceJet are enhancing their services, introducing additional flights and seating capacity from several major hubs, including Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. The aviation ministry is actively working to manage air travel affordability, emphasizing regional connectivity and passenger comfort through improved airport facilities at Prayagraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)