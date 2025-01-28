Left Menu

Colombian Trade Standoff Eases with U.S. Just in Time for Valentine's Deliveries

President Donald Trump threatened to impose a tax on Colombian imports due to issues over deportation flights, risking Valentine's Day flower supplies. A resolution was swiftly reached, with Colombia allowing flights to land. The agreement preserved the U.S.'s significant flower imports and easing trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 02:36 IST
In a heated international dispute, President Donald Trump threatened to levy a 25 percent tax on imports from Colombia amidst a deportation flight dispute. The timing was critical, with Valentine's Day on the horizon and Colombia being the primary supplier of cut flowers to the U.S.

Following Trump's ultimatum, Colombia capitulated, agreeing to accept the deportation flights. The White House announced that tariffs on Colombian goods were suspended. However, measures such as visa restrictions on Colombian officials remain until the first planeload of deportees successfully returns.

Colombia's economic relations with the U.S. were put at risk by this standoff, with President Gustavo Petro initially resisting U.S. pressure. Colombian exports of flowers, coffee, and crude oil hold significant value in trade, with flowers alone accounting for $1.14 billion in imports last year. The resolution ensures essential supplies continue uninterrupted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

