U.S. Military Deportation Flights Intensify: A Third Landing in Guatemala

A U.S. military aircraft, part of President Donald Trump's intensified efforts against illegal immigration, landed in Guatemala on Monday, carrying a group of deported migrants, a U.S. official confirmed to Reuters.

The official, who requested anonymity, provided no additional information about the flight. However, this military aircraft is the third to complete a successful migrant deportation mission to Guatemala since last week's commencement of the initiative.

This latest operation signals an intensification in the enforcement of the administration's stringent immigration policies, reflecting a sustained effort to tackle illegal migration through military involvement.

