U.S. Military Deportation Flights Intensify: A Third Landing in Guatemala
A U.S. military aircraft carrying deported migrants landed in Guatemala, marking the third such flight under President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. Details remain scarce as the official spoke anonymously. The initiative represents an escalating enforcement of immigration policies.
A U.S. military aircraft, part of President Donald Trump's intensified efforts against illegal immigration, landed in Guatemala on Monday, carrying a group of deported migrants, a U.S. official confirmed to Reuters.
The official, who requested anonymity, provided no additional information about the flight. However, this military aircraft is the third to complete a successful migrant deportation mission to Guatemala since last week's commencement of the initiative.
This latest operation signals an intensification in the enforcement of the administration's stringent immigration policies, reflecting a sustained effort to tackle illegal migration through military involvement.
