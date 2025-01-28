Left Menu

RBI's Liquidity Boost Lifts Indian Stock Markets Amid Global Tech Selloff

Indian stock markets rise on Tuesday as RBI's liquidity injection of Rs 1.5 lakh crores bolsters investor confidence. Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex showed significant gains. However, global tech stocks faced a downturn due to competitive pressures from China's AI sector, affecting major companies like Nvidia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:56 IST
RBI's Liquidity Boost Lifts Indian Stock Markets Amid Global Tech Selloff
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's stock markets opened higher on Tuesday, propelled by the Reserve Bank of India's liquidity injection of Rs 1.5 lakh crores, which has lifted investor sentiment significantly. The Nifty 50 index started at 22,960.45, up by 131.30 points or 0.58%, while the BSE Sensex opened 292.83 points up, at 75,659 points.

In contrast, a strong selloff impacted AI and semiconductor stocks globally on Monday, with Nvidia, a leading player in the AI sector, dipping by as much as 10%. This downturn was sparked by fears surrounding rising competition from Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek. Market expert Ajay Bagga commented to ANI on the RBI's liquidity measure, stating, "It greatly boosts sentiment today, paving the way for potential rate cuts imminently. This is facilitating a partial rebound in market indices."

Sectorally, Nifty Bank advanced over 1%, whereas Nifty Pharma declined by 1.14%. Sectors excluding pharma and FMCG gained. "Despite our bearish long-term stock market outlook, today's low sentiments hint at a brief recovery. Conversely, real estate appears capped without significant price hikes anticipated soon," said Amit Goel of Value 360.

As leading firms including Bajaj Auto and Hindustan Zinc prepare to release Q3 earnings, analytical focus aligns on Nifty's potential short-term movements: support valued between 22,725 and 22,787, and resistance posed by yesterday's gap-down opening at 23,050, as per Axis Securities' Akshay Chinchalkar.

Across Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 0.57%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng increased by 0.22%. Markets in Taiwan and South Korea did not trade today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025