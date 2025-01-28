Modi Champions Make in Odisha: A New Vision for India's Growth Engine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed a strong stance against the current trend of exporting raw materials only to import finished products back into the country. At the inauguration of the 'Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave' in Bhubaneswar, Modi emphasized that value additions should occur within the country itself.

The Prime Minister underscored the role of eastern India as a pivotal growth engine for the nation, particularly highlighting Odisha's potential. He noted that the aspirations of India's population are propelling its development, with Odisha embodying the originality and optimism of a new India.

During the event, Modi also declared the construction of specialized infrastructure to enhance investment opportunities. He emphasized the importance of research, innovation, and industry collaboration. With a vibrant movement led by over 7,500 delegates, the conclave will explore diverse investment avenues and strengthen Odisha's economic landscape.

