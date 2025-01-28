Left Menu

Modi Champions Make in Odisha: A New Vision for India's Growth Engine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for in-country value addition while inaugurating the 'Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave.' He highlighted eastern India's role as a growth engine and Odisha's crucial contribution to development. The conclave aims to expand Odisha's investment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-01-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 13:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed a strong stance against the current trend of exporting raw materials only to import finished products back into the country. At the inauguration of the 'Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave' in Bhubaneswar, Modi emphasized that value additions should occur within the country itself.

The Prime Minister underscored the role of eastern India as a pivotal growth engine for the nation, particularly highlighting Odisha's potential. He noted that the aspirations of India's population are propelling its development, with Odisha embodying the originality and optimism of a new India.

During the event, Modi also declared the construction of specialized infrastructure to enhance investment opportunities. He emphasized the importance of research, innovation, and industry collaboration. With a vibrant movement led by over 7,500 delegates, the conclave will explore diverse investment avenues and strengthen Odisha's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

