Tragic Collision: Lives Lost En Route to Maha Kumbh

Three individuals lost their lives and three others were injured when an SUV crashed into a truck near Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. The accident occurred as they were traveling to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh. Rescue efforts involved cutting the vehicle to remove victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sagar | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:12 IST
Tragic Collision: Lives Lost En Route to Maha Kumbh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, claiming the lives of three individuals on their way to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. An SUV collided head-on with a truck on the Bhopal-Sagar highway, resulting in immediate fatalities for three of the vehicle's occupants.

The collision, which happened around 3 a.m., left another three passengers injured, now receiving medical treatment at a local hospital. According to Mahesh Singh Thakur, the Rahatgarh police station in-charge, the victims were residents of Dhamnod and Dharampuri in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

Following the crash, rescue teams had to use special equipment to extract the victims trapped inside the SUV. Authorities have since returned the bodies to their families after completing the post-mortem processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

