Mahila Congress Demands Action Against Rising Crimes in Madhya Pradesh

In a staunch objection against escalating crimes against women, the Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest in Bhopal, targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government. With slogans reverberating against the state's administration, Congress women leaders sought immediate action for creating a secure environment for women.

Vibha Patel, leading the charge as the President of the Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress, lambasted the government's inefficacy, specifically pointing out Madhya Pradesh's notorious record on crimes against women. Patel lamented the state's grim statistics, particularly concerning the alarming incidents of minor girls being targeted. She accused Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and senior BJP officials of administrative failure and called for robust measures under the upcoming 'Bachchi Bachao Pakhwada' (Save Girl Child Fortnight) beginning April 2, to initiate protests across all districts.

Issuing a stern warning, Patel declared an impending tide of protests aimed at CM Mohan Yadav and his cabinet over their perceived neglect of girls' safety and demanded gubernatorial intervention. Expressing grave concern for the safety of young women in the state, she urged Governor involvement in asking CM Yadav to relinquish his role overseeing the home ministry.

