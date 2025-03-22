Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Senior Police Officer

A senior police officer was struck and killed by a bus in Hayathnagar on Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 4:40 am, claiming the life of Additional Superintendent of Police T M Nandeeswara Babji.

Authorities reported that Babji, who was posted at the DGP office in Hyderabad, was out for his regular morning walk when an Andhra Pradesh RTC bus hit him. He fell, sustained significant injuries, and succumbed to them on the spot.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the bus was being driven at high speed and in a negligent manner. The police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.

