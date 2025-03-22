Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Senior Police Officer

A senior police officer, aged 57, tragically died after being hit by a bus during his morning walk in Hayathnagar. The accident occurred early Saturday morning when an Andhra Pradesh RTC bus struck Additional Superintendent of Police T M Nandeeswara Babji. Initial reports suggest negligent driving as the cause.

  • India

A senior police officer was struck and killed by a bus in Hayathnagar on Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 4:40 am, claiming the life of Additional Superintendent of Police T M Nandeeswara Babji.

Authorities reported that Babji, who was posted at the DGP office in Hyderabad, was out for his regular morning walk when an Andhra Pradesh RTC bus hit him. He fell, sustained significant injuries, and succumbed to them on the spot.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the bus was being driven at high speed and in a negligent manner. The police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

