Hindustan Zinc's Stellar Performance: A 32% Profit Leap

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, part of the Vedanta group, reported a 32% increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, amounting to Rs 2,678 crore, driven by increased income.

In comparison, the company recorded Rs 2,028 crore in net profit during the same period last year, as per a regulatory filing.

Consolidated income rose to Rs 8,832 crore this quarter compared to Rs 7,606 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Expenses also increased to Rs 5,305 crore from Rs 4,937 crore in last year's equivalent quarter.

