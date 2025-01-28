Left Menu

Hindustan Zinc's Stellar Performance: A 32% Profit Leap

Vedanta group company, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, reported a significant 32% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 2,678 crore for the December 2024 quarter. The growth was attributed to higher zinc and silver prices. The company achieved record production levels, supported by favorable market conditions and strong operational execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:27 IST
Hindustan Zinc's Stellar Performance: A 32% Profit Leap
The stable outlook reflects reduced refinancing risk Image Credit: ANI
Hindustan Zinc Ltd, part of the Vedanta group, reported a 32% increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, amounting to Rs 2,678 crore, driven by increased income.

In comparison, the company recorded Rs 2,028 crore in net profit during the same period last year, as per a regulatory filing.

Consolidated income rose to Rs 8,832 crore this quarter compared to Rs 7,606 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Expenses also increased to Rs 5,305 crore from Rs 4,937 crore in last year's equivalent quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

