Latitude 2025: Architects Urge Government Action on Urban Challenges
Leading architects and urban planners call for government collaboration at the 2nd Latitude 2025 event to tackle infrastructure issues across India. Highlighting global best practices, the event promotes partnerships to create sustainable urban environments, marked by the launch of the IIA-KC Latitude Design Awards 2025 celebrating architectural excellence.
The 2nd edition of Latitude 2025, hosted by the Indian Institute of Architects - Karnataka Chapter (IIA-KC), emphasized the urgent need for government intervention to address infrastructure challenges within India's urban landscapes. Held on January 24-25, the event convened top architects, planners, and policymakers to explore innovative urban solutions.
In his keynote speech, Ar. Mohan B.R., Chairman of IIA-KC, stressed the necessity for policymakers to utilize architects' expertise in overcoming urban development hurdles. He identified a disconnect between architectural education and practice and called for interdisciplinary collaboration in urban planning to build sustainable cities.
Echoing Mohan's views, Vice-Chairman Ar. Mueen Haris advocated for integrating global architectural standards into India's projects. The event also launched the IIA-KC Latitude Design Awards 2025, celebrating excellence in architecture. The awards recognized remarkable achievements in various categories, promoting a continued exchange of ideas in urban planning.
