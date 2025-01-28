Latitude 2025: Architects Urge Government Action on Urban Challenges

The 2nd edition of Latitude 2025, hosted by the Indian Institute of Architects - Karnataka Chapter (IIA-KC), emphasized the urgent need for government intervention to address infrastructure challenges within India's urban landscapes. Held on January 24-25, the event convened top architects, planners, and policymakers to explore innovative urban solutions.

In his keynote speech, Ar. Mohan B.R., Chairman of IIA-KC, stressed the necessity for policymakers to utilize architects' expertise in overcoming urban development hurdles. He identified a disconnect between architectural education and practice and called for interdisciplinary collaboration in urban planning to build sustainable cities.

Echoing Mohan's views, Vice-Chairman Ar. Mueen Haris advocated for integrating global architectural standards into India's projects. The event also launched the IIA-KC Latitude Design Awards 2025, celebrating excellence in architecture. The awards recognized remarkable achievements in various categories, promoting a continued exchange of ideas in urban planning.

