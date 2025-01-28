Left Menu

Alstom Secures Major Contract for Vande Bharat Trainsets

Alstom has been awarded a Rs 1,285 crore contract to supply Mitrac traction components for 17 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains in India. The deal includes extensive maintenance and support services post-warranty. Components will be installed on 24-car trainsets with equipment delivered to the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:00 IST
Alstom Secures Major Contract for Vande Bharat Trainsets
  • Country:
  • India

French multinational Alstom announced on Tuesday the acquisition of a significant contract valued at Rs 1,285 crore to supply Mitrac traction components for the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains in India.

The contract covers both preventive and corrective maintenance of the traction and electrical systems for a period of five years post-warranty at various railway depots throughout the country.

The equipment is slated for use in 24-car sleeper trainsets that are designed to reach speeds of up to 180 km/h, with anticipated deliveries to the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai beginning in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025