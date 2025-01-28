Alstom Secures Major Contract for Vande Bharat Trainsets

French multinational Alstom announced on Tuesday the acquisition of a significant contract valued at Rs 1,285 crore to supply Mitrac traction components for the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains in India.

The contract covers both preventive and corrective maintenance of the traction and electrical systems for a period of five years post-warranty at various railway depots throughout the country.

The equipment is slated for use in 24-car sleeper trainsets that are designed to reach speeds of up to 180 km/h, with anticipated deliveries to the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai beginning in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)