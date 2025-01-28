Alstom Secures Major Contract for Vande Bharat Trainsets
Alstom has been awarded a Rs 1,285 crore contract to supply Mitrac traction components for 17 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains in India. The deal includes extensive maintenance and support services post-warranty. Components will be installed on 24-car trainsets with equipment delivered to the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:00 IST
- Country:
- India
French multinational Alstom announced on Tuesday the acquisition of a significant contract valued at Rs 1,285 crore to supply Mitrac traction components for the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains in India.
The contract covers both preventive and corrective maintenance of the traction and electrical systems for a period of five years post-warranty at various railway depots throughout the country.
The equipment is slated for use in 24-car sleeper trainsets that are designed to reach speeds of up to 180 km/h, with anticipated deliveries to the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai beginning in 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Delegation Engages with Chennai on Water Challenges and Climate Change
Ecobox Invests Rs 400 Crore in Chennai Industrial Park
Chennai Sangamam Boosts Wages for Rural Artists
Mohammedan SC Eyes Historic Double Against Chennaiyin FC
Raising the Bar: Chennai Sangamam-Namma Ooru Thiruvizha Artists' Wages Uplift