Investing in India's Expanding Luxury Real Estate

A recent survey by India Sotheby's International Realty reveals that over 60% of High-Net-Worth Individuals plan to invest in real estate within the next two years. Despite a slight decline in optimism about economic growth, luxury properties remain attractive due to anticipated returns and a popular demand for holiday homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:01 IST
A new survey by India Sotheby’s International Realty suggests that over 60% of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and Ultra-HNIs are planning to invest in real estate over the next two years. The findings highlight the ongoing allure of luxury properties as a reliable wealth-building asset, even amid tempered economic outlooks.

The 'Luxury Residential Outlook Survey 2025' reflects moderated confidence in India’s economic growth, with optimism about GDP growth slightly dipping. Nonetheless, most respondents believe that India will continue to outpace global counterparts in economic expansion, projecting a growth rate between 6% and 6.5%.

Amid a backdrop of rising collective wealth among Indian billionaires, there is also a notable increase in the interest for second and holiday homes, particularly in hill and beach destinations. Experts forecast that luxury real estate will continue to prosper, driven by demand for distinctive, high-end properties.

