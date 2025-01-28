Investing in India's Expanding Luxury Real Estate

A new survey by India Sotheby’s International Realty suggests that over 60% of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and Ultra-HNIs are planning to invest in real estate over the next two years. The findings highlight the ongoing allure of luxury properties as a reliable wealth-building asset, even amid tempered economic outlooks.

The 'Luxury Residential Outlook Survey 2025' reflects moderated confidence in India’s economic growth, with optimism about GDP growth slightly dipping. Nonetheless, most respondents believe that India will continue to outpace global counterparts in economic expansion, projecting a growth rate between 6% and 6.5%.

Amid a backdrop of rising collective wealth among Indian billionaires, there is also a notable increase in the interest for second and holiday homes, particularly in hill and beach destinations. Experts forecast that luxury real estate will continue to prosper, driven by demand for distinctive, high-end properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)